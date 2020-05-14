AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 4,800 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,797.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,611. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

UHAL traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.46. 6,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,098. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.59. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.58.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.