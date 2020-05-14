American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Shares Gap Down to $26.80

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $26.80. American Campus Communities shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 111,385 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

