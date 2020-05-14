American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 951,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $81,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of AXP traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,355. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.