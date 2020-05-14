American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,327. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.