Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $90,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

