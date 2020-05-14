Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.83. 2,291,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

