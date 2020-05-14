Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-60.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.875-1.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

AMRX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.85.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,590.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $148,285.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

