Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-60.00 EPS.

AMRX stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.85.

In other news, CEO Chintu Patel bought 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,370.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Meister bought 353,649 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 over the last ninety days. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

