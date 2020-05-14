AmsterdamCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9,677.01 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $9,677.01 and approximately $40.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

