Analysts Anticipate Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.50). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.26.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 87.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

