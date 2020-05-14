Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $31.42

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.
Several research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
