Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.72. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 6,546,230 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.26%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 5,742,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,584,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $16,922,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $4,433,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

