Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) Receives C$8.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

A number of research firms have commented on APHA. Bank of America raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of APHA stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.29. 2,508,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.63. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

