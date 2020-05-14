apM Coin (APM) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $3.33 million and $1.21 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

