Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $109,160,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Aramark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after purchasing an additional 988,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 84.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,604,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 1,837,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.