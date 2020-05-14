Argo Gold (CNSX:ARQ) Stock Price Up 13%

Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ)’s stock price rose 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 495,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Argo Gold Company Profile (CNSX:ARQ)

Argo Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and northwestern Ontario. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Woco Gold Project located outside the Red Lake Gold District.

