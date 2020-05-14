Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,701,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,999. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

