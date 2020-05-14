Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

NYSE HON traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 430,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,902. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

