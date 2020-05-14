Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.56. 3,364,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

