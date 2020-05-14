Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.