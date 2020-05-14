Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

