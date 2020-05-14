Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $158,162.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $158,162.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.02003493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00169311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

