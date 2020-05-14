AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $52.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,869,530 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

