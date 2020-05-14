aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.32.

LIFE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

