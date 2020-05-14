Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

