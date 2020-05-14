AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 2,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.