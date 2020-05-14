AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of AutoZone worth $86,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $1,050.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $944.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,076.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,181.20.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

