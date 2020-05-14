Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 877,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,673.00 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,574 shares of company stock worth $11,448,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after buying an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

