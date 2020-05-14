B. Riley Boosts Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Price Target to $1.75

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $1.65 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Servicesource International stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $1.53. 380,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,343.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 728,934 shares of company stock worth $846,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

