B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $63.50

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $67.00 to $63.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,580,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

