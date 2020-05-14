B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $63.50

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $67.00 to $63.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.63.
Shares of NSIT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,580,000.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
