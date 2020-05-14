B. Riley Cuts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $3.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,457. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

