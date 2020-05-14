B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesa Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MESA. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 54,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,230. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

