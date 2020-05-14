B. Riley Trims Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price to $4.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.10. 40,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $96,103.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 211,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

