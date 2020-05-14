B. Riley Trims Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Target Price to $20.00

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SRI traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. 16,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,843. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

