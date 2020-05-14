B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,188. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -124.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

