Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of S&P Global worth $668,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.22. The company had a trading volume of 78,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.16. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

