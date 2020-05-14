Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Philip Morris International worth $1,461,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 134.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 4,083,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

