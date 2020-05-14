Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $661,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 3,543,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

