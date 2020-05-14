Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 237,469 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Oracle worth $1,650,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 1,501,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.