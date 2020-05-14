Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 455,790 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.68% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $893,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,061. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

