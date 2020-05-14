Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 769,545 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Alibaba Group worth $900,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.46. 14,659,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.