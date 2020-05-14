Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,743,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599,803 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,899,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 875.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 126,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 729,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

