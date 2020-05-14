Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 531,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $979,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $124.53. 391,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

