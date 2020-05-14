Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.67% of Amphenol worth $1,007,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.03. 916,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

