Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $623.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $623,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.80. 339,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

