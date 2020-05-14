Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $913.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $913,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 330,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 128,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,865. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

