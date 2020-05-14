Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $935.79 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.67% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $935,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

