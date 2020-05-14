Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $977.43 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $977,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.62. The company had a trading volume of 131,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,504. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

