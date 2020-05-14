Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.32% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,360,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.85. 1,346,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

