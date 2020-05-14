Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $849,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Waters by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.96. 31,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

